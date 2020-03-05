Win tickets to see Rangers vs Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League



Recent related videos from verified sources Leverkusen boss unhappy with Rangers decision Bayer Leverkusen manager Peter Bosz says the decision to play the second leg of their Europa League tie against Rangers behind closed doors gives the Scottish side the advantage. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:18Published 1 day ago Rangers boss Steven Gerrard calls for season to finish amid coronavirus crisis Rangers boss Steven Gerrard believes the Ladbrokes Premiership season should be played to a finish – even if it means staging games behind closed doors. Scottish Professional Football League chief.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:57Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources Rangers v Bayer Leverkusen: Europa League 'devalued' by no fans - Peter Bosz The Europa League has been "devalued" by playing matches behind closed doors, says Bayer Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz before his side take on Rangers.

BBC Sport 1 day ago



9/1 first scorer tip for Rangers v Bayer Leverkusen is a better bet than Morelos Glasgow Rangers v Bayer Leverkusen Europa League preview offers a 9/1 first scorer tip who is a better bet than Alfredo Morelos

Daily Record 1 day ago



