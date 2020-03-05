Trans teen who waited three years for puberty blockers reveals devastating impact of being denied the treatment
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () A 17-year-old trans girl has spoken out about the heartbreaking impact of being forced to go through male puberty because she wasn’t given access to puberty blockers. Sonja, a college student in the West Midlands, told the i that missing out on puberty blockers left her feeling self-conscious, uncomfortable, on the...
Lingering questions. Late Canadian wrestler Chris Benoit’s life came to a shocking end in 2007 when he killed his wife and 7-year-old son at their Georgia home before hanging himself in a devastating..