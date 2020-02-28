Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Ulster Rugby train with Ireland's Six Nations panel as squads cope with coronavirus postponements

Ulster Rugby train with Ireland's Six Nations panel as squads cope with coronavirus postponements

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Ulster Rugby train with Ireland's Six Nations panel as squads cope with coronavirus postponementsUlster Rugby are training against the Ireland Six Nations squad at the IRFU's high performance centre today as both sides look to cope with their interrupted schedules.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published < > Embed
News video: Italy v England Six Nations game postponed

Italy v England Six Nations game postponed 00:42

 England's Six Nations game against Italy has been postponed because of the coronavirus. The match had been due to take place in Rome a week on Saturday.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Second Covid-19 death in UK [Video]Second Covid-19 death in UK

A second person in the UK has died of Covid-19. Also, Scotland women’s Six Nations rugby match against France has been postponed after a player tested positive for coronavirus. The teams had been due..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published

Jones 'focussed on beating Wales' after Italy fixture postponed due to coronavirus outbreak [Video]Jones "focussed on beating Wales" after Italy fixture postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

England head coach Eddie Jones says his players' focus is solely on beating Wales despite the escalation of the coronavirus outbreak that has caused the postponement of their final Six Nations clash..

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Governments Spring to Action as Coronavirus Fears Grow

Governments Spring to Action as Coronavirus Fears GrowNEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stock markets around the world continued to fall sharply as governments intensified measures to contain the novel 2019...
WorldNews Also reported by •Wales OnlineIndependentBBC News

Ireland's Six Nations ties in France 'to go ahead'

Ireland's Six Nations matches against France on 13, 14 and 15 March "are set to go ahead as scheduled" following the postponement of Italy v England.
BBC News Also reported by •IndependentBelfast TelegraphJapan Today

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.