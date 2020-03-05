Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Flybe collapse: Loganair takes over Belfast routes to Aberdeen and Inverness

Flybe collapse: Loganair takes over Belfast routes to Aberdeen and Inverness

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Flybe collapse: Loganair takes over Belfast routes to Aberdeen and InvernessScottish airline Loganair is taking on two former Flybe routes from Belfast City Airport to Aberdeen and Inverness, it has been announced.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Scottish regional airline Loganair to take on Flybe routes and staff

Loganair is to take on 16 routes flown by the collapsed airline Flybe and hire some of its staff.
Belfast Telegraph

Ryanair launch £17 'rescue fares' on five routes after Flybe collapse

The routes are Liverpool-Knock, Bournemouth-Dublin, Belfast-London Stansted, Bristol-Dublin and Belfast-Manchester
Tamworth Herald


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Flybe collapse: Loganair takes over Belfast routes to Aberdeen and Inverness: https://t.co/70lomLQaF7 37 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.