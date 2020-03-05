Flybe collapse: Loganair takes over Belfast routes to Aberdeen and Inverness

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Scottish regional airline Loganair to take on Flybe routes and staff Loganair is to take on 16 routes flown by the collapsed airline Flybe and hire some of its staff.

Belfast Telegraph 2 hours ago



Ryanair launch £17 'rescue fares' on five routes after Flybe collapse The routes are Liverpool-Knock, Bournemouth-Dublin, Belfast-London Stansted, Bristol-Dublin and Belfast-Manchester

Tamworth Herald 5 hours ago





