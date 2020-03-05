Why diggers have moved onto Gower’s Blue Flag beach Langland Bay Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

People have been wondering why the heavy plant machinery is at the tourist destination People have been wondering why the heavy plant machinery is at the tourist destination 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this WalesOnline Why diggers have moved onto Gower’s Blue Flag beach Langland Bay https://t.co/yyUPSCU9Gk https://t.co/u2p1jg2wUp 2 days ago