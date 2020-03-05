Global  

Flybe collapse: Southampton Airport pilot and passengers give reaction

BBC Local News Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Hampshire -- Flybe flights account for about 90% of Southampton Airport's traffic.
Live updates as Flybe collapses - Birmingham Airport passengers stranded in Glasgow, jobs losses and advice

Live updates as Flybe collapses - Birmingham Airport passengers stranded in Glasgow, jobs losses and adviceReaction and updates as regional airline Flybe collapse into administration, putting 2,000 jobs at risk
Tamworth Herald

Birmingham Airport statement on Flybe collapse with advice for passengers

Birmingham Airport statement on Flybe collapse with advice for passengersIt has been revealed that other airlines will replace Flybe on five of its routes from Birmingham in the next few weeks with other carriers being approached to...
Tamworth Herald


Tweets about this

yrhaul

IAIN GOODWIN RT @BeaumontDMD: The collapse of Flybe is terrible for Southampton airport, but it's also devastating for the Channel Islands. I know many… 35 minutes ago

SaintCirce

SaintCirce #FBGC RT @chloe_oliver: Upset staff from a Southampton taxi firm tell me the #Flybe collapse means they’ve lost their jobs. In a letter given to… 36 minutes ago

SandyCXShampton

Sandy RT @wave105radio: NEWS: The managing director of #Southampton Airport says it continues to operate despite the collapse of regional airline… 39 minutes ago

annetteashley61

Annette Ashley #WATON #FBPE #NotMyBrexit RT @Omnishambles85: The Flybe collapse is disastrous. All those job losses. I also had 2 flights booked with them. And the impact on my are… 47 minutes ago

itvmeridian

ITV News Meridian The departure lounge at @SOU_Airport is quiet following the collapse of #Flybe. The carrier operated 95% of the ai… https://t.co/tt9sHrmZOl 58 minutes ago

TheBusinessMag

The BusinessMagazine #Southampton: Collapse of @flybe will impact #regional airport @CBItweets – https://t.co/oStiPzOcd2 #Business… https://t.co/5tfIO5iWwp 2 hours ago

InsideOutCJ

Chris Jackson RT @BBCRichardMoss: Newcastle Airport has called on the Government to scrap Air Passenger Duty for up to six months following the collapse… 2 hours ago

ExiledBitch

ExiledBitch 🇪🇺 RT @chloe_oliver: Collapse of #Flybe is a major blow for Southampton Airport. This morning the airport have told me: 95% of passengers h… 2 hours ago

