Second Bishopriggs primary school evacuated after carbon monoxide leak

BBC Local News Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Glasgow and West Scotland -- The evacuation of the Bishopriggs primary comes after a similar incident forced the closure of a nearby school.
Second Bishopbriggs primary school evacuated after carbon monoxide leak

The evacuation of the Bishopbriggs primary comes after a similar incident forced the closure of a nearby school.
Third East Dunbartonshire school evacuated over carbon monoxide leak

BBC Local News: Glasgow and West Scotland -- Craigdhu Primary in Milngavie is the latest to school to be affected by a gas leak in East Dunbartonshire in two...
