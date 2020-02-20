Global  

ITV boss addresses ‘unbelievably tragic’ death of Caroline Flack

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
The boss of ITV has described the death of Caroline Flack as “unbelievably tragic” and said that people can never know the reasons behind suicide.
Watchdog find 'no causal link' between police action and Caroline Flack's death

Watchdog find 'no causal link' between police action and Caroline Flack's death 00:32

 No investigation will be held into police contact with TV presenter Caroline Flack after a watchdog found there was "no causal link" between officers' actions and her death. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) announced on Wednesday that there is no need to formally investigate contact...

