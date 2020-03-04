Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > First coronavirus death in UK as patient passes away a day after testing positive

First coronavirus death in UK as patient passes away a day after testing positive

Daily Record Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
First coronavirus death in UK as patient passes away a day after testing positiveThe patient had been 'in an out of hospital' for other reasons but was admitted on Wednesday evening to the Royal Berkshire NHS Trust and tested positive.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published < > Embed
News video: First Coronavirus Death Reported In California

First Coronavirus Death Reported In California 01:18

 The patient was a critically ill elderly person who was being treated at Kaiser Roseville.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dog In Hong Kong Possible First Known Case Of Human To Pet Coronavirus [Video]Dog In Hong Kong Possible First Known Case Of Human To Pet Coronavirus

Hong Kong has quarantined the dog of a coronavirus patient in what could be the first case of human-to-pet transmission. The dog has tested “weak positive” for the virus, which indicates a low..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Coronavirus: 6 people who attended party hosted by Delhi infected patient test negative | Oneindia [Video]Coronavirus: 6 people who attended party hosted by Delhi infected patient test negative | Oneindia

SIX PEOPLE FROM NOIDA WHO HAD BEEN PUT UNDER OBSERVATION FOR SUSPECTED CORONAVIRUS INFECTION AFTER THEY ATTENDED A BIRTHDAY PARTY HOSTED BY AN INFECTED DELHI RESIDENT, HAVE TESTED NEGATIVE FOR THE..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

10 health workers at Kaiser in isolation due to coronavirus exposure

Multiple workers that were in close proximity to a Placer County coronavirus patient have been asked to self-quarantine. The news arrives shortly after Placer...
bizjournals Also reported by •Hereford TimesGrimsby Telegraph

California Reports First Coronavirus Death as Symptoms Swirl on Cruise Ship

The death of a patient in Placer County was the 11th in the United States, and the first outside Washington State.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •BBC NewsTamworth Herald

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.