Devon church closed as Sunday worshipper is tested positive for coronavirus

Exeter Express and Echo Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
The Church of England in Devon has been notified that a person who was at the Holy Communion service at St Mary’s Church, Churston Ferrers on Sunday 1 March has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.
