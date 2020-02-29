Global  

Coronavirus first UK death announced by NHS

Thursday, 5 March 2020
A patient with underlying health conditions has become the first person in the UK to die after testing positive for coronavirus.
News video: First California Coronavirus Death Reported In Placer County

First California Coronavirus Death Reported In Placer County 01:47

 One person has died in Placer County of the coronavirus. It’s the first confirmed death related to the disease in California and just the 10th in the U.S.

