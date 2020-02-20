Global  

Taika Waititi to adapt Charlie And The Chocolate Factory for Netflix

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 6 March 2020
Oscar-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi is set to produce an animated adaption of Roald Dahl’s Charlie And The Chocolate Factory for Netflix.
News video: Taika Waititi and Netflix Team up for 2 Adaptations of 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'

Taika Waititi and Netflix Team up for 2 Adaptations of 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' 01:01

 Taika Waititi and Netflix Team up for 2 Adaptations of 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' One of the films helmed by the 'Jojo Rabbit' director will focus on the characters from the classic Roald Dahl book. The other is an original movie, which will be based on Willy Wonka's factory helpers, the...

