Katy Perry says her pregnancy was not an ‘accident’

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Katy Perry has opened up on her pregnancy and said she and Orlando Bloom planned to have a baby.
News video: Katy Perry Reveals Pregnancy in New Music Video

Katy Perry Reveals Pregnancy in New Music Video 01:24

 Katy Perry Reveals Pregnancy in New Music Video On March 4, Katy Perry released the music video for her newest song, “Never Worn White.” At the very end of the video, Perry revealed she was pregnant by posing for a a profile shot of her growing baby bump. She further confirmed the news on social...

Katy Perry Reveals She’s Pregnant [Video]Katy Perry Reveals She’s Pregnant

There’s a baby on the way, Katycats! Katy Perry announces that she’s pregnant in her music video for her new single “Never Worn White”. ET Canada has all the details on the singer’s exciting..

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Expecting First Child Together | Billboard News [Video]Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Expecting First Child Together | Billboard News

With the release of a new single and its video, album news and the biggest reveal of them all: Katy Perry is pregnant.

'Never Worn White': Katy Perry reveals pregnancy in love song to Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry revealed her growing baby bump in the music video for "Never Worn White," Perry's first song of 2020. She confirmed her pregnancy later.
Here’s the Real Reason Katy Perry Picked ‘Never Worn White’ Video to Announce Her Pregnancy

Katy Perry is expecting her first child, and her real-life baby bump in the brand-new "Never Worn White" music video gave it all away. But the real kicker is...
