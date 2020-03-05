Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Customers speak out after Flybe collapse

Customers speak out after Flybe collapse

Express and Star Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Customers have condemned Flybe over a lack of communication after it went into administration leaving them out of pocket trying to rearrange flights.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Flybe collapse: What are your rights if you've book to fly to or from Belfast?

Many customers have been left stranded following the collapse of Europe's largest regional airline Flybe after it ceased trading with immediate effect in the...
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.