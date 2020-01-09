Global  

Brexit: Preparations cost government more than £4bn says watchdog

BBC Local News Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Kent -- In October last year, 22,000 civil servants were working on Brexit, the public spending watchdog said.
Britain's government spent 4.4 billion pounds on Brexit planning

Britain's government has spent at least 4.4 billion pounds ($5.6 billion) of taxpayers' money on preparations to leave the European Union, the public spending...
Reuters


