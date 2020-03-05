Global  

Starbucks bans reusable cups because of coronavirus

Hull Daily Mail Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Starbucks bans reusable cups because of coronavirusAll takeaways will now be in cardboard cups.
News video: Starbucks Pauses Use Of Personal Cups Over Coronavirus Fears

Starbucks Pauses Use Of Personal Cups Over Coronavirus Fears 01:59

 The coffee giant is also making other changes in response to the global outbreak. Jake Reiner reports.

Coronavirus is changing the way businesses operate

The coronavirus outbreak is changing the way businesses operate. Starbucks is now banning reusable cups that are meant to reduce waste over concern that they...
CBS News

Starbucks bans re-usable cups in UK stores in attempt to prevent coronavirus spread

Customers will have no choice but to accept their drink in disposable containers
Independent


