Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus: Health Secretary says Government ‘will ensure food supplies’

Coronavirus: Health Secretary says Government ‘will ensure food supplies’

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
The Government is working with supermarkets to ensure food supplies as the number of people self-isolating with coronavirus is expected to rise, the Health Secretary has said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: LBC - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: Health Secretary insists Crufts should go ahead next week

Coronavirus: Health Secretary insists Crufts should go ahead next week 01:34

 Coronavirus: Health Secretary insists Crufts should go ahead next week

Recent related videos from verified sources

Central London remains busy despite WHO "social distancing" advice [Video]

Central London remains busy despite WHO "social distancing" advice

Central London was crowded with locals and tourists on Saturday (March 14th) - a stark contrast to other European capitals where residents are practising "social distancing" to avoid spreading the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:19Published
Feeding Tampa Bay supplies families with food [Video]

Feeding Tampa Bay supplies families with food

Feeding Tampa Bay supplies families with food

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Supermarkets called up for isolation supplies

The health secretary says he is confident food supplies will not run down, despite panic-buying.
BBC News

Hancock: Government will do everything in its power to delay coronavirus spread

The Health Secretary has insisted the Government will do “everything in its power” to delay and mitigate the coronavirus threat as the number of infected...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Just-FoodCBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.