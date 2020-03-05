Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Starbucks bans reusable cups because of coronavirus

Starbucks bans reusable cups because of coronavirus

Wales Online Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Starbucks bans reusable cups because of coronavirusAll takeaways will now be in cardboard cups
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Starbucks Pauses Use Of Personal Cups Over Coronavirus Fears

Starbucks Pauses Use Of Personal Cups Over Coronavirus Fears 01:59

 The coffee giant is also making other changes in response to the global outbreak. Jake Reiner reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Moneywatch: Starbucks Halts use Of Reusable Personal Cups Over Coronavirus Fears [Video]Moneywatch: Starbucks Halts use Of Reusable Personal Cups Over Coronavirus Fears

The coffee chain says the move is a precautionary step in response to the outbreak.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus is changing the way businesses operate

The coronavirus outbreak is changing the way businesses operate. Starbucks is now banning reusable cups that are meant to reduce waste over concern that they...
CBS News

Starbucks bans re-usable cups in UK stores in attempt to prevent coronavirus spread

Customers will have no choice but to accept their drink in disposable containers
Independent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

anaturalstate

Dr Abigail McQuatters-Gollop アビゲイル What! Starbucks bans reusable cups? https://t.co/s0qb0DItef 10 seconds ago

NewsTorbay

Torbay Live RT @DevonLiveNews: They're giving out cardboard cups instead https://t.co/BbMfd8ltCp 24 minutes ago

unipede

Steve Cattell Starbucks bans reusable cups because of coronavirus - Nottinghamshire Live https://t.co/TVsDVcq5Pm 36 minutes ago

markwestlake

markwestlake Starbucks bans reusable cups because of coronavirus https://t.co/WnKoGMNYRn 36 minutes ago

dpmx65

Dravidian65 Starbucks bans reusable cups because of coronavirus https://t.co/rVPmDVCeOl But will @Starbucks BAN the use Child Labour? 36 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Starbucks bans reusable cups because of coronavirus: https://t.co/n26WNQRit4 41 minutes ago

Plymouth_Live

Plymouth Live They'll also step up the cleaning operation https://t.co/kliGM1rRLn 43 minutes ago

CornwallLive

Cornwall LIVE They're also stepping up cleaning measures https://t.co/uLJGFYQ7VH 45 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.