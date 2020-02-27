Global  

Northern Ireland medic called in to assist with No 10's coronavirus response

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Northern Ireland medic called in to assist with No 10's coronavirus responseA Northern Ireland-born virologist who was on the front line of the fightback against the Ebola virus has been drafted in by the UK Government to help battle the deadly coronavirus outbreak.
