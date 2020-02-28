🇬🇧 Jim in Queensland 🇦🇺 Leeds fan Luke Humphries becomes the first challenger to win in the Darts Premier League! #darts Against the legen… https://t.co/b831OaKpy3 13 minutes ago Love Darts Humphries: I can win with 'C' game: Luke Humphries was not at his best as he made history as the first Premier Leag… https://t.co/0CxN0Yo450 16 minutes ago Mr Green Sport ✅ Glen Durrant back to the top of the Premier League ✅ Michael Smith with an emphatic win over MVG ✅ Peter Wright a… https://t.co/woNVsSjCAC 23 minutes ago Newbury Today Sport Congratulations to #Newbury darts ace @lukeh180 for beating @GaryAnderson180 in the Premier League last night. Luke… https://t.co/1BBL1ExTEl 30 minutes ago BerkshireUK Berkshire News: Premier League Darts: Luke Humphries gains first win for challenger https://t.co/qRLLmUUB4b 32 minutes ago SPIKE11 RT @SkySports: ❌ Unbeaten no longer... Gerwyn Price suffers first defeat of Premier League at hands of impressive Glen Durrant 📺 Watch… 1 hour ago Andrew Floud RT @OfficialPDC: RECAP! Another great night of darts in Exeter saw Luke Humphries became the first Challenger to win a Premier League game… 2 hours ago NwokeAgulu Luke Humphries wins as Michael van Gerwen is stunned at Premier League darts in Exeter | Darts News… https://t.co/T8Py77XJYM 3 hours ago