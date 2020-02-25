Airtricity to cut natural gas prices by over 18% from April



Recent related videos from verified sources Which Midwest Cities Spend the Most on Gas? Time is money, but how much of it are you wasting being stuck in traffic? GOBankingRates breaks down the highest commute times and gas prices across the Midwest. Credit: GOBankingRates Duration: 01:21Published 1 week ago National Grid Issues Report On Long-Term Natural Gas Capacity The utility company has issued its report on long-term natural gas capacity as per its agreement with New York State reached in November following CBS2's reporting. CBS2's Dana Tyler reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:42Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources SSE Airtricity cutting gas prices in NI by 19% Northern Ireland's largest supplier of gas is cutting its prices by almost 19% from April.

BBC News 3 days ago



Asian spot LNG prices edge higher as supply tightens Prices of Asian spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) edged up this week as supply for cargoes to be delivered in April tightened, but traders expected prices to...

Reuters India 3 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this