Amber Rudd ‘no-platformed’ at Oxford University event after student backlash

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Former home secretary Amber Rudd urged Oxford University students to “stop hiding and start engaging” after she was “no-platformed” 30 minutes before she was due to speak at an event about women in politics.
