Man dressed as superheroes told he can’t come into courtroom

Brighton and Hove News Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
A defendant who came to court dressed as Spiderman, Superman and Wonder Woman was told he couldn’t come into the courtroom unless he dressed appropriately. David Chick, 52, was initially denied entry to the court building itself after he tried to bring in his dog with him. Eventually, he tied ...
