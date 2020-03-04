Global  

Hopes of woman president fade four years after Hillary Clinton’s shock defeat

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Elizabeth Warren’s withdrawal from the contest for the Democratic Party’s nomination for the presidency has left many asking why US voters seem so reluctant to elect a woman to the Oval Office.
