All-female train crews drive home International Women’s Day message

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
A ‘Flying Scotswoman’ train with an all-female crew including four sisters has travelled from Edinburgh to London to mark International Women’s Day.
News video: Spotify to celebrate female voices with International Women's Day campaign

Spotify to celebrate female voices with International Women's Day campaign 01:29

 Spotify is celebrating female artists across their playlists and podcasts as part of International Women's Day'.

