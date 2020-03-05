Global  

Daniel Craig could continue James Bond role after No Time To Die

Tamworth Herald Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Daniel Craig could return for a sixth James Bond film following No Time To Die, after reportedly having a change of heart.
Daniel Craig is "incredibly emotional" about his time playing James Bond since 2006.

It is the first Hollywood film to delay worldwide premieres because of the virus.

Daniel Craig could play James Bond again

In a 2015 interview with Time Out, he was asked who should play Bond after him.
"No Time to Die" - cast: Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Rory Kinnear, Rami Malek, Ana De Armas, Billy Magnussen, Lashana Lynch, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, Neil Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z Burns,

No Time to Die - cast: Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Rory Kinnear, Rami Malek, Ana De Armas, Billy Magnussen, Lashana Lynch, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, Neil Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z Burns,*Release date :* November 25, 2020 *Synopsis :* In, "No Time to Die", James Bond (Daniel Craig) has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in ...
