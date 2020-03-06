Global  

All-female crew staff 'Flying Scotswoman' train

BBC Local News Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Sheffield and South Yorkshire -- The LNER Flying Scotsman service changes its name to mark International Women's Day on Sunday.
All-female train crews drive home International Women’s Day message

A ‘Flying Scotswoman’ train with an all-female crew including four sisters has travelled from Edinburgh to London to mark International Women’s Day.
Belfast Telegraph


