All-female crew staff 'Flying Scotswoman' train

BBC Local News: Sheffield and South Yorkshire -- The LNER Flying Scotsman service changes its name to mark International Women's Day on Sunday.

Recent related news from verified sources All-female train crews drive home International Women’s Day message A ‘Flying Scotswoman’ train with an all-female crew including four sisters has travelled from Edinburgh to London to mark International Women’s Day.

