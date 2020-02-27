Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Biggest jump yet in number of UK coronavirus cases

Biggest jump yet in number of UK coronavirus cases

The Argus Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
THE number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK has risen by almost 50 in the virus' biggest leap yet.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Number of coronavirus cases in Japan hits 1000

Number of coronavirus cases in Japan hits 1000 01:32

 The number of coronavirus cases in Japan has now hit 1000 as of Wednesday (March 4), but officials for the Tokyo Olympics said on Tuesday (March 3) that the Games will still proceed as scheduled. Gloria Tso reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

A no-nonsense video guide on the coronavirus [Video]A no-nonsense video guide on the coronavirus

Meet the junior doctor who has cut through all the fog to bring you his no-nonsense video guide on everything you need to know about coronavirus. Cardiologist Dr Dominic Pimenta, 32, said was fed up of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:40Published

Colorado reports first two cases of coronavirus in the state [Video]Colorado reports first two cases of coronavirus in the state

Two people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Colorado, Governor Jared Polis announced Thursday, confirming the virus, which has been rapidly spreading across the world, had made it to..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 09:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

France faces coronavirus 'epidemic', Macron warns

President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday that France was preparing for a jump in the number of coronavirus cases, adding "we are going to have to deal with it as...
France 24 Also reported by •Wales OnlineCBS NewsBelfast Telegraph

Coronavirus cases in Britain rise to 85 in biggest daily jump

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Britain rose to 85 on Wednesday in the biggest daily jump since it was first detected in the country, health...
Reuters Also reported by •MENAFN.comWales OnlineWorldNewsSBSBelfast Telegraph

Tweets about this

Pulse2Radio

Pulse 2 NEWS: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK now stands at 163. That's an increase of 47 compared to… https://t.co/LaPyoi851w 23 minutes ago

stoicmel

Battle for our Meadow Land RT @Pulse1Radio: NEWS: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK has now risen to 163. That's an increase of 47 compared to yest… 23 minutes ago

Pulse1Radio

Pulse 1 NEWS: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK has now risen to 163. That's an increase of 47 compared… https://t.co/hA0xQvtMG3 24 minutes ago

denghao_

邓昊 RT @GBLee: #France 138 new virus cases. Biggest daily jump, bringing the total number nationwide to 423. https://t.co/4nfXWP67FU 53 minutes ago

GBLee

Gregory Lee 利大英 #France 138 new virus cases. Biggest daily jump, bringing the total number nationwide to 423. https://t.co/4nfXWP67FU 12 hours ago

politicswatch15

Hard Copy Politics UK coronavirus cases jump to 85 in biggest daily increase to date | World news | The Guardian https://t.co/fqeP8ijQX3 14 hours ago

JMcLeodMacey

Jennifer McLeodMacey RT @ipsospa: There’s a significant increase in the number of people who believe the #coronavirus will have a #financial impact on them & th… 17 hours ago

JMcLeodMacey

Jennifer McLeodMacey RT @dvisor_Ipsos: There’s a significant increase in the number of people who believe the #coronavirus will have a #financial impact on them… 17 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.