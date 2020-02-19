Global  

Fresh blow for Liverpool as Alisson Becker misses Champions League return leg

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has been ruled out of next week’s crucial Champions League tie at home to Atletico Madrid.
Klopp: Liverpool have a chance in second leg against Atletico [Video]Klopp: Liverpool have a chance in second leg against Atletico

Jurgen Klopp voiced his annoyance after Liverpool suffered a frustrating 1-0 defeat in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Atletico Madrid. Saul Niguez struck after just four..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:28Published

Atletico edge Liverpool with vintage defensive display [Video]Atletico edge Liverpool with vintage defensive display

Champions League holders Liverpool lose 1-0 away to Atletico Madrid in their last-16 first leg match.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:33Published


Alisson is major doubt for Atletico Madrid clash as Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp confirms injury blow

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson will miss the Bournemouth match this weekend and looks likely to be ruled out of the Champions League last-16 second leg with...
talkSPORT Also reported by •BBC SportBBC NewsDaily Star

Alisson: Liverpool goalkeeper ruled out of Champions League second leg against Atletico Madrid with injury

Brazilian will miss the weekend's visit of Bournemouth as well as the crucial last-16 second leg with Atletico due to a hip injury, according to Jurgen Klopp
Independent


