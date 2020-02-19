Fresh blow for Liverpool as Alisson Becker misses Champions League return leg

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson will miss the Bournemouth match this weekend and looks likely to be ruled out of the Champions League last-16 second leg with...

Alisson: Liverpool goalkeeper ruled out of Champions League second leg against Atletico Madrid with injury Brazilian will miss the weekend's visit of Bournemouth as well as the crucial last-16 second leg with Atletico due to a hip injury, according to Jurgen Klopp

Independent 3 hours ago



