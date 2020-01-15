Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Maya Jama explains how she deals with online abuse

Maya Jama explains how she deals with online abuse

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Maya Jama has said she combats online abuse by going on holiday and switching her phone off to escape “the echo of the online stuff”.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Watchdog: One in three explicit images of children online are selfies [Video]Watchdog: One in three explicit images of children online are selfies

About a third of explicit images of children found online by an internet watchdog are selfies, new figures show. Interview with chief executive of the Internet Watchdog Foundation, Susie Hargreaves.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Up to 450 paedophiles arrested a month in UK as internet drives 'explosion' of child sex abuse

Up to 450 paedophiles are being arrested every month in the UK amid an "explosion" of online offences, a report has revealed. The Independent Inquiry into Child...
Independent

Bill targeting online child abuse puts encryption in crosshairs

Bill targeting online child abuse puts encryption in crosshairsWashington (AFP) March 8, 2020 A bill aimed at curbing online child sex abuse is pitting the US government against the tech sector, in a battle about...
Terra Daily


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.