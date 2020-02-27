Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Official figures show six confirmed coronavirus cases in Brighton and Hove

Official figures show six confirmed coronavirus cases in Brighton and Hove

Brighton and Hove News Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
The first breakdown of confirmed UK coronavirus cases by local authority shows six in Brighton and Hove. The figures were released as the number of confirmed cases across the country saw its biggest jump yet, with 48 new cases bringing the total to 163. Five of the Brighton and Hove cases had alread...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus cases may 'peak' in May - Welsh medical chief

Coronavirus cases may 'peak' in May - Welsh medical chief 01:30

 There may be an “upsurge” of coronavirus cases in April, resulting in a peak in May before a “downturn later in the year”, the chief medical officer for Wales said. Dr Frank Atherton told a press conference in Cardiff Bay that the current situation is a “window of opportunity” but warned...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Three Maryland coronavirus cases 'doing well clinically': official [Video]Three Maryland coronavirus cases 'doing well clinically': official

Montgomery County health officer Travis Gayles briefed the media on three coronavirus cases in Maryland saying, "they are all under isolation, they are not being exposed to the community right now" but..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:13Published

Gov. Wolf Confirms First 2 Cases Of Coronavirus In Pennsylvania [Video]Gov. Wolf Confirms First 2 Cases Of Coronavirus In Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania governor says state has confirmed its first 2 coronavirus cases. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus self isolators given all clear

Everyone who was told to self isolate after coming into contact with a cluster of coronavirus cases in Brighton and Hove has now been given the all clear. Public...
Brighton and Hove News Also reported by •WorldNewsCambridge NewsTamworth HeraldJerusalem Post

Russia reports six new cases of coronavirus - Ifax

Russia has identified six new cases of coronavirus, including 5 in Moscow, the Interfax news agency cited Russia's coronavirus crisis centre as saying on Friday.
Reuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.