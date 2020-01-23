Anti-gay, anti-trans activist Caroline Farrow thinks NHS rainbow lanyards are a ‘hostile political symbol’ Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Anti-trans, anti-gay and anti-abortion activist Caroline Farrow has called rainbow lanyards a “hostile political symbol” with “connotations of deep misogyny”. Farrow, who last year blamed LGBT+ people when she was barred from travelling to the US and was hit with an injunction over “abusive... 👓 View full article

