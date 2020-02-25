Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Jameela Jamil tells actor who made tasteless joke about her getting coronavirus to go ‘to the bad place’

Jameela Jamil tells actor who made tasteless joke about her getting coronavirus to go ‘to the bad place’

PinkNews Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Jameela Jamil hit back at a comedian who joked she’d be the first celebrity to acquire coronavirus. The Good Place actor called out radio host Michelle Collins after she tweeted: “Place your bets on who will be the first famous person to get corona. Jameela doesn’t count.” Jamil, who suffers from...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jameela Jamil received mysterious flowers for her birthday [Video]Jameela Jamil received mysterious flowers for her birthday

Jameela Jamil received mysterious flowers for her 34th birthday (25.02.20)

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:54Published

Happy Birthday, Jameela Jamil! [Video]Happy Birthday, Jameela Jamil!

Happy Birthday, Jameela Jamil! Jameela Alia Burton-Jamil turns 34 years old today. Here are five fun facts about the actress. 1. She didn’t have any formal acting experience before she was..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jameela Jamil Says She's Normally 'Dead Inside,' But This Moment Got Her Very Emotional

Jameela Jamil says that she isn’t usually an emotional person and is normally “dead inside,” but something recently made her cry her eyes out. The...
Just Jared

Jameela Jamil Responds to Comedian Who Suggests She'll Claim to Have Coronavirus

Jameela Jamil is calling out comedian and former The View co-host Michelle Collins for suggesting that she will claim to have Coronavirus. There have been...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

CurvyMermaid617

Alissa RT @PinkNews: Jameela Jamil tells actor who made tasteless joke about her getting coronavirus to go ‘to the bad place’ https://t.co/cxeTLrc… 19 hours ago

PinkNews

PinkNews Jameela Jamil tells actor who made tasteless joke about her getting coronavirus to go ‘to the bad place’ https://t.co/cxeTLrcrvd 20 hours ago

bambiambi313

Ambi Narula 💁🏻‍♀️ RT @PinkNews: Jameela Jamil tells actor who made tasteless joke about her getting coronavirus to go ‘to the bad place’ https://t.co/cxeTLqU… 3 days ago

PinkNews

PinkNews Jameela Jamil tells actor who made tasteless joke about her getting coronavirus to go ‘to the bad place’ https://t.co/cxeTLqUQDF 3 days ago

The__Snowman

Colorado Springs RT @PinkNews: Jameela Jamil tells actor who made tasteless joke about her getting coronavirus to go ‘to the bad place’ https://t.co/cxeTLqU… 4 days ago

PinkNews

PinkNews Jameela Jamil tells actor who made tasteless joke about her getting coronavirus to go ‘to the bad place’ https://t.co/cxeTLqUQDF 4 days ago

crewislife

ъรεս RT @pinknews: Jameela Jamil tells actor who made tasteless joke about her getting coronavirus to go ‘to the bad pla… https://t.co/1Gzy5ChDbW 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.