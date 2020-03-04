Global  

Sponsors ditch pro golfer Scott Piercy after his alt-right homophobic jibe at Pete Buttigieg

PinkNews Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Former US open-runner Scott Piercy lost several major endorsement deals Thursday for sharing a homophobic meme targeting former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg and referencing far-right conspiracy theory QAnon. Golf apparel brands Titleist and FootJoy, both owned up retailer Acushnet Holdings Co, alongside...
Golfer who made homophobic jibe at Pete Buttigieg makes apology so meagre he shouldn’t have bothered

Golfer Scott Piercy has been forced to issue a grovelling apology after he shared a homophobic meme about former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg on...
PinkNews

Piercy loses 2 endorsements over homophobic Instagram posts

Piercy loses 2 endorsements over homophobic Instagram postsScott Piercy has lost two endorsement deals for sharing a homophobic meme poking fun at Pete Buttigieg and referencing far-right conspiracy theory QAnon
FOX Sports Also reported by •ReutersReuters IndiaSeattle Times

