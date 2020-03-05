Global  

Donald Trump mocks Elizabeth Warren after her withdrawal from White House race

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
President Donald Trump did not mince his words as he hit out at former Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren on Friday, insisting that sexism was not to blame for the end of the Massachusetts senator’s presidential campaign.
News video: 'I have no regrets': Warren on ending campaign

'I have no regrets': Warren on ending campaign 02:03

 Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren ended her bid for the White House on Thursday, which she described as the &apos;opportunity of a lifetime&apos;, but stopped short of endorsing a candidate.

