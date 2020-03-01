Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Beverley woman's proposal during Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Beverley woman's proposal during Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Hull Daily Mail Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Beverley woman's proposal during Ant and Dec's Saturday Night TakeawayShe did it backstage in front of Stephen Mulhern.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Real life BFG who stands at a staggering 7ft 1in [Video]

Real life BFG who stands at a staggering 7ft 1in

A real life BFG who stands at a staggering 7ft 1in struggles to fit in aeroplane seats - but drives around in a TINY smart car.Towering Lydon Sutcliffe, 32, makes his colleagues laugh each morning when..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Ant and Dec host Saturday Night Takeaway with coronavirus measures in mind

Ant and Dec kicked off Saturday Night Takeaway by gently making light of the guidance around the spread of Covid-19, while saying they wanted to “put a few...
Belfast Telegraph

Ant and Dec Saturday Night Takeaway viewers left sickened by 'inappropriate' segment

Ant and Dec Saturday Night Takeaway viewers left sickened by 'inappropriate' segmentThe ITV show, hosted by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, was slammed by viewers over its "inappropriate" nature
Tamworth Herald


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.