Beverley woman's proposal during Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

She did it backstage in front of Stephen Mulhern.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Real life BFG who stands at a staggering 7ft 1in



A real life BFG who stands at a staggering 7ft 1in struggles to fit in aeroplane seats - but drives around in a TINY smart car.Towering Lydon Sutcliffe, 32, makes his colleagues laugh each morning when.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:18 Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Ant and Dec host Saturday Night Takeaway with coronavirus measures in mind Ant and Dec kicked off Saturday Night Takeaway by gently making light of the guidance around the spread of Covid-19, while saying they wanted to “put a few...

Belfast Telegraph 4 hours ago



Ant and Dec Saturday Night Takeaway viewers left sickened by 'inappropriate' segment The ITV show, hosted by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, was slammed by viewers over its "inappropriate" nature

Tamworth Herald 6 days ago





Tweets about this