Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Women's Six Nations: Scotland v France postponed after home player tests positive for coronavirus

Women's Six Nations: Scotland v France postponed after home player tests positive for coronavirus

BBC News Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Scotland's Women's Six Nations match with France in Glasgow on Saturday is postponed after one of the home players tests positive for coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: England and Wales coaches discuss coronavirus ahead of Six Nations clash

England and Wales coaches discuss coronavirus ahead of Six Nations clash 00:59

 England head coach Eddie Jones and Wales head coach Wayne Pivac discuss the effects of coronavirus on the sport ahead of their teams' Six Nations clash on Saturday. England's final Six Nations match against Italy in Rome on March 14 was postponed amid coronavirus fears, and is due to be rescheduled...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

3 new presumptive coronavirus cases reported in Boston [Video]3 new presumptive coronavirus cases reported in Boston

The patients in Boston are two women and one man in their 40s, said Boston Chief of Health and Human Services Marty Martinez. All three attended a recent conference that Cambridge-based Biogen held in..

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 02:08Published

A no-nonsense video guide on the coronavirus [Video]A no-nonsense video guide on the coronavirus

Meet the junior doctor who has cut through all the fog to bring you his no-nonsense video guide on everything you need to know about coronavirus. Cardiologist Dr Dominic Pimenta, 32, said was fed up of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Women's Six Nations match off after Scotland player contracts coronavirus

Scotland's Women's Six Nations match with France in Glasgow on Saturday is postponed after one of the home players tests positive for coronavirus.
BBC News

ADVERTORIAL: Here’s how you can win tickets to the Women’s Six Nations when Scotland take on France

ADVERTORIAL: Here’s how you can win tickets to the Women’s Six Nations when Scotland take on FranceFor those following the Women’s Six Nations, now is your chance to be part of the action on Saturday 7 March.
Daily Record Also reported by •BBC NewsBBC SportIndependent

Tweets about this

mr8man

Iain RT @BBCSportScot: Scotland Women's Six Nations match with France in Glasgow on Saturday has been postponed after a home player contracted c… 7 seconds ago

janeygosmash_it

Jane Gallacher RT @Scotlandteam: POSTPONED | Scotland Women v France Women. Six Nations have postponed tomorrow's (Saturday 7 March) Scotland v France S… 8 seconds ago

isearch247

Eric Thompson Women’s Six Nations: Scotland v France postponed after home player tests positive for coronavirus -… https://t.co/UrrCzu825O 17 seconds ago

cambodia92

Sheila Gavaghan(Murray) Scotland women's Six Nations game v France postponed over coronavirus https://t.co/qe0tiJu7ds 45 seconds ago

Sokkaa_RSS

Sokkaa_RSS Women's Six Nations: Scotland v France postponed after home player tests positive for coronavirus… https://t.co/ywHt5Cf7px 2 minutes ago

Scotlandteam

Scottish Rugby POSTPONED | Scotland Women v France Women. Six Nations have postponed tomorrow's (Saturday 7 March) Scotland v Fr… https://t.co/6E0UgEveSQ 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.