'It was a grind': Rory McIlroy recovers from double-duff to stay in touch with leaders at Arnold Palmer Invitational

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
'It was a grind': Rory McIlroy recovers from double-duff to stay in touch with leaders at Arnold Palmer InvitationalRory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell struggled to build on their promising opening rounds at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, but both remain in contention heading into the weekend.
 Rory McIlroy gives his verdict on Paul Azinger's comments about the European Tour and looks ahead to the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

