Stephen King ‘very uneasy’ at publisher decision to cancel Woody Allen book

Stephen King has said he feels “very uneasy” after Woody Allen’s publisher decided to cancel the planned release of his memoir.



Recent related videos from verified sources Ronan Farrow Ends Relationship With Hachette Over Woody Allen Memoir | THR News Ronan Farrow Ends Relationship With Hachette Over Woody Allen Memoir | THR News Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio Duration: 01:56Published 3 days ago Ronan Farrow cutting ties with publisher over Woody Allen's memoir Ronan Farrow has condemned executives at his publisher Hachette after they announced plans to release his father Woody Allen's memoir. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:49Published 3 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Publisher cancels Woody Allen's book after staff walkout Hatchet had only just announced it would publish the book, when Allen's son Ronan Farrow lambasted the decision and the publisher's staff staged a protest.

Sydney Morning Herald 7 hours ago



Publisher drops Woody Allen's book Allen's estranged child, Ronan Farrow, said he was disappointed that Hachette – who published his book about sexual abusers – also acquired Allen's book.

CBS News 13 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this