Joe Root finds his rhythm early in Sri Lanka warm-up match

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
England captain Joe Root anchored his side’s first innings in Sri Lanka, making 78 on day one of their opening warm-up against the SLC President’s XI in Katunayake.
