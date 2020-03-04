Coronavirus live updates: Latest regional cases revealed as second person dies

Coronavirus updates as of March 4, 5:30 a.m.: Coronavirus: An Amazon employee in Washington state has been quarantined after testing positive for the illness. The death toll across the United States is 9. There have been over 120 cases confirmed across the U.S. Still no confirmed cases in Nevada....
Lee Health released a statement late Friday night telling the public that it treated a patient who tested positive for coronavirus. That person has since died. The organization is currently treating a..