Coronavirus live updates: Latest regional cases revealed as second person dies

Cambridge News Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus live updates: Latest regional cases revealed as second person diesThe first coronavirus case in Cambridgeshire was erroneously announced by Public Health England.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: Amazon employee in Washington quarantined after testing positive, still no confirmed cases in Nevada

Coronavirus: Amazon employee in Washington quarantined after testing positive, still no confirmed cases in Nevada 00:23

 Coronavirus updates as of March 4, 5:30 a.m.: Coronavirus: An Amazon employee in Washington state has been quarantined after testing positive for the illness. The death toll across the United States is 9. There have been over 120 cases confirmed across the U.S. Still no confirmed cases in Nevada....

State of Emergency Declared in New York Over Rise in COVID-19 Cases [Video]State of Emergency Declared in New York Over Rise in COVID-19 Cases

State of Emergency Declared in New York Over Rise in COVID-19 Cases On March 7, Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in New York. The declaration is due to concerns surrounding the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published

Lee Co. sees first 'presumptive' coronavirus cases [Video]Lee Co. sees first 'presumptive' coronavirus cases

Lee Health released a statement late Friday night telling the public that it treated a patient who tested positive for coronavirus. That person has since died. The organization is currently treating a..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:46Published


Coronavirus updates: Cases surpass 100,000, including second LAX airport screener

As coronavirus cases surpass 100,000, thousands of people are still stuck on a cruise ship off the coast of California awaiting test results  
Delawareonline

Coronavirus updates for Gloucestershire and UK after 163 confirmed cases nationwide and second person dies

Coronavirus updates for Gloucestershire and UK after 163 confirmed cases nationwide and second person diesLatest advice and information on Saturday, March 7, 2020 as Government starts to move from 'contain' to 'delay' phase of planning against COVID-19 outbreak. A...
Gloucester Citizen


WakandaForevas

G-D 👨‍❤️‍👨 Refugees🙍🏼‍♂️⛏🤷🏿‍♂️🏳️‍🌈🇮🇱🇿🇦 RT @dwnews: #Coronavirus latest: - Number of confirmed cases in Germany spikes overnight to 684. - A second lawmaker in Iran has died aft… 28 seconds ago

Jasmin14914359

Jasmin RT @AJEnglish: #Coronavirus updates: • Infection cases top 100,000 worldwide • Nearly 3,500 dead • Outbreak in China appears to be slowin… 1 minute ago

AptOutlook

AptOutlook V5 RT @vernaculartube: Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Hotel used to quarantine patients collapses in China's Quanzhou; 70 feared trapped - Firs… 3 minutes ago

nwakaibeya5

nwakaibeya RT @The_Jonathanian: #Coronavirus latest: - Number of confirmed cases in Germany spikes overnight to 684. - A second lawmaker in Iran has… 3 minutes ago

chiaji_david

Davidwiliums RT @NBCNews: Coronavirus latest: https://t.co/nmzKkNIHEG • More than 100,000 confirmed cases globally • 17 total deaths in US • More tha… 4 minutes ago

chiaji_david

Davidwiliums RT @NBCNews: LATEST: Death toll from coronavirus rises to 233 in Italy, as it tries to contain the outbreak centered in the Lombardy region… 4 minutes ago

