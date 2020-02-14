Global  

Super League: Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils

BBC Local News Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Team news as Catalans host Salford in Saturday's Super League fixture at Stade Gilbert Brutus (17:00 GMT).
Controversy as Folau scores on Catalans debut [Video]Controversy as Folau scores on Catalans debut

The Super League are investigating after two Castleford fans said they were told to remove rainbow flags during Israel Folau's debut for Catalans Dragons.

Sezer on Huddersfield's win over Salford [Video]Sezer on Huddersfield's win over Salford

Man of the match Aidan Sezer joined Jon Wells to discuss Huddersfield Giants' 12-10 win over Salford Red Devils in Super League on Friday.

Super League: Salford Red Devils v Wakefield Trinity

Team news as Salford host Wakefield in Sunday's Super League fixture at AJ Bell Stadium (15:00 GMT).
Israel Folau's Catalans Dragons offer invitation to LGBTQI+ group

Catalans Dragons have invited the local LGBTQI+ group to their Super League match against Salford in Perpignan in a show of goodwill.
NothingButRL

NothingButLeague 🏉 rugby league news site 🏉 SUPER LEAGUE SATURDAY FIXTURE 18:00 (local) Catalans Dragons vs Salford Red Devils (Stade Gilbert Brutus)… https://t.co/nKVaVmQTDB 29 minutes ago

1895blog

1895 Super League talking points: Catalans Dragons vs Salford Red Devils and Wigan Warriors vs Hull KR https://t.co/3vVes1X5sH 2 hours ago

sntcor

Sports News Today ⚽️ Weekend Super League talking points https://t.co/gYmcOsP3A4 https://t.co/7KQUlWAurG 17 hours ago

sportingnewsww

Sporting News ⚽️ We take a look at the final two matches of Round 6, which see Catalans Dragons host Salford Red Devils on Saturday… https://t.co/l5ZIBMdzWJ 17 hours ago

CallumNewman3

Callum Newman Julian Bousquet: Catalans Dragons prop signs new three-year deal with Super League club https://t.co/Kr4sZsA0L8 17 hours ago

LucaHamilton1

Luca Hamilton Julian Bousquet: Catalans Dragons prop signs new three-year deal with Super League club https://t.co/FncXEnL1ok 17 hours ago

SamHamilton14

Sam Hamilton Julian Bousquet: Catalans Dragons prop signs new three-year deal with Super League club https://t.co/lXaV8emCFS 17 hours ago

sportsalertnews

SportsAlert New post: Julian Bousquet: Catalans Dragons prop signs new three-year deal with Super League club https://t.co/LgDmAd5Hwz 18 hours ago

