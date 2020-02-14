Super League: Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils

NothingButLeague 🏉 rugby league news site 🏉 SUPER LEAGUE SATURDAY FIXTURE 18:00 (local) Catalans Dragons vs Salford Red Devils (Stade Gilbert Brutus)… https://t.co/nKVaVmQTDB 29 minutes ago 1895 Super League talking points: Catalans Dragons vs Salford Red Devils and Wigan Warriors vs Hull KR https://t.co/3vVes1X5sH 2 hours ago Sports News Today ⚽️ Weekend Super League talking points https://t.co/gYmcOsP3A4 https://t.co/7KQUlWAurG 17 hours ago Sporting News ⚽️ We take a look at the final two matches of Round 6, which see Catalans Dragons host Salford Red Devils on Saturday… https://t.co/l5ZIBMdzWJ 17 hours ago Callum Newman Julian Bousquet: Catalans Dragons prop signs new three-year deal with Super League club https://t.co/Kr4sZsA0L8 17 hours ago Luca Hamilton Julian Bousquet: Catalans Dragons prop signs new three-year deal with Super League club https://t.co/FncXEnL1ok 17 hours ago Sam Hamilton Julian Bousquet: Catalans Dragons prop signs new three-year deal with Super League club https://t.co/lXaV8emCFS 17 hours ago SportsAlert New post: Julian Bousquet: Catalans Dragons prop signs new three-year deal with Super League club https://t.co/LgDmAd5Hwz 18 hours ago