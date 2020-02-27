Global  

Sherry Pie disqualified from Drag Race season 12 over shocking catfishing claims

PinkNews Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Drag Race season 12 queen Sherry Pie has been disqualified after five men accused her of catfishing them for explicit and “degrading” videos. Sherry Pie, real name Joey Gugliemelli, allegedly posed as a casting director and encouraged the men to send him videos of themselves doing degrading things. One of the...
Recent related news from verified sources

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Disqualifies Sherry Pie Over Catfishing Claims

This decision arrives after aspiring actor Ben Shimkus accused Sherry, whose birthname is Joey Gugliemelli, of catfishing him in a lengthy Facebook post...
AceShowbiz

RuPaul's Drag Race star Sherry Pie disqualified over 'predatory' catfishing claims

Contestant was accused of posing as a casting director and asking men to masturbate in fake audition tapes
Independent

