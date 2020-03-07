Global  

4 more people diagnosed with coronavirus in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire

Nottingham Post Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
4 more people diagnosed with coronavirus in Nottingham and NottinghamshireA total of five people have coronavirus in the city and county.
