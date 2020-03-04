Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus: Five more positive tests in Scotland

Coronavirus: Five more positive tests in Scotland

BBC Local News Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
BBC Local News: North-East Scotland and Northern Isles -- It means a total of 16 people have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus in Scotland.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Facebook Confirms Positive Coronavirus Test In Seattle Office

Facebook Confirms Positive Coronavirus Test In Seattle Office 00:32

 Facebook has confirmed that a contractor at its Seattle, Washington, office tested positive for coronavirus. In response, the Seattle office is closed until Monday, March 9. According to Business Insider, employees are being encouraged to work from home until March 31. The news comes a day after...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Second Covid-19 death in UK [Video]Second Covid-19 death in UK

A second person in the UK has died of Covid-19. Also, Scotland women’s Six Nations rugby match against France has been postponed after a player tested positive for coronavirus. The teams had been due..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published

Coronavirus Update: Westchester County Man Tests Positive, Hundreds Told To Self-Quarantine [Video]Coronavirus Update: Westchester County Man Tests Positive, Hundreds Told To Self-Quarantine

Hundreds of people who may have been exposed to coronavirus in New York are being told to self-quarantine. It comes as a second person in New York has tested positive for the virus; CBS2's Christina..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Five more people test positive for Coronavirus in Scotland as deadly virus total rises to 16

Five more people test positive for Coronavirus in Scotland as deadly virus total rises to 16The Scottish Government has issued an update on coronavirus across Scotland.
Daily Record Also reported by •BBC NewsBBC Local NewsSBStalkSPORT

Coronavirus cases in UK reach 90 after three more positive tests

Current figures show 80 cases in England, six in Scotland, one in Wales and three in Northern Ireland but medics warning an epidemic is 'looking likely'
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •Daily RecordBBC Local Newsbizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Seggitorial

Steven H. Seggie RT @TheScotsman: Five more positive coronavirus tests in Scotland https://t.co/TuhGbPsgB7 5 minutes ago

TheScotsman

The Scotsman Five more positive coronavirus tests in Scotland https://t.co/TuhGbPsgB7 6 minutes ago

wolfpac_five

Sam Burling RT @HeerJeet: Political divide might shift rapidly as the effects of the pandemic become more visible & felt. There's a real possibility th… 7 minutes ago

Tsunami65

This is all on brexiters. Five more positive coronavirus tests in Scotland - https://t.co/e4Fvqh6TF8 7 minutes ago

FrenchHj

Jake French Five more positive coronavirus tests in Scotland https://t.co/6l2IRNQK25 15 minutes ago

YvoDivoDiNozzo

Yvohan Lawrie 🧬 🐦 💻 🦿 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 BBC News - Five more positive coronavirus tests in Scotland https://t.co/eEeDO4HpoJ 19 minutes ago

mclellan_sylvia

sylvia mclellan RT @BBCScotlandNews: BREAKING: Five more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland, the Scottish government has confirmed.… 25 minutes ago

Seachranaidhe

Kevin Meehan Five more positive coronavirus tests in Scotland https://t.co/YGlB8q84bb 32 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.