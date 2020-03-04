Global  

Coronavirus latest: Every place with confirmed cases in the UK

Cambridge News Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
All the places with confirmed coronavirus cases in the country.
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus deaths in Italy at 79, China cases slow

Coronavirus deaths in Italy at 79, China cases slow 02:13

 Italy overtakes Iran with the most deaths outside China as the global toll surges past 3,000.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: Connecticut, Nassau County Latest To See New Confirmed Cases [Video]Coronavirus Update: Connecticut, Nassau County Latest To See New Confirmed Cases

As of Saturday morning, there were 44 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York state, including a Connecticut hospital worker who lives in Westchester County and is now under self-quarantine at home...

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:10Published

First Friday event still draws large crowd despite presumptive coronavirus cases in Denver [Video]First Friday event still draws large crowd despite presumptive coronavirus cases in Denver

Hundreds of people attending the First Friday event in the Santa Fe Arts District said they are not letting the fears over the coronavirus slow them down.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 03:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus latest: Global cases reach 100,000

Germany has reported 134 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, the WHO called on more countries to take action, and South Korea criticized Japan over quarantine...
Deutsche Welle

Coronavirus latest: Number of reported cases across UK rises to 115

The number of reported cases of coronavirus across the UK has risen from 85 to 115, the Department for Health has confirmed.
Hereford Times

