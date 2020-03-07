Global  

RAF fighter jets scrambled to intercept Russian aircraft near Scotland, MoD says

Independent Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Nato forces move to head off an unknown number of bombers near British airspace
RAF fighter jets see off Russian military aircraft in Scotland

Six RAF fighter jets were scrambled to intercept Russian aircraft on Saturday after they tried to enter British airspace, the Ministry of Defence has said.
Belfast Telegraph

Six RAF jets intercept Russian aircraft heading for Scottish coast

The Russian bombers were tracked heading towards the north-west coast of Scotland on Saturday.
BBC News


