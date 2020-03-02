Global  

Essex coronavirus: Health bosses confirm four positive cases of COVID-19 across county

Essex Chronicle Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Essex coronavirus: Health bosses confirm four positive cases of COVID-19 across countyThe newest figures show a stark rise in some parts of the country.
News video: Coronavirus Update: New Hampshire Health Officials On Latest Cases In State

Coronavirus Update: New Hampshire Health Officials On Latest Cases In State 15:09

 New Hampshire health officials address two new presumptive positive cases of coronavirus, bringing the total cases in the state to four.

How the coronavirus spread in the U.S. [Video]How the coronavirus spread in the U.S.

SEATTLE — The spread of the Wuhan coronavirus has medical authorities around the world scrambling to develop efficient ways to detect and contain the pandemic. Health officials in U.S. have..

Health Officials Confirm First Two Presumptive Positive Coronavirus Cases In Bucks County [Video]Health Officials Confirm First Two Presumptive Positive Coronavirus Cases In Bucks County

Both patients are in isolation with mild symptoms.

Recent related news from verified sources

Essex coronavirus: Government confirm up to four positive cases across county as UK total soars

Essex coronavirus: Government confirm up to four positive cases across county as UK total soarsTwo people in the UK have died for the virus
Essex Chronicle

Essex coronavirus: Four more infected across the UK as Public Health England confirm 40 positive cases

There have been 13,525 tests in the UK for the virus
Essex Chronicle


