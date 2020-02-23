Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Six Nations 2020: Scotland v France preview & key stats

Six Nations 2020: Scotland v France preview & key stats

BBC News Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Team news, match preview and statistics for Sunday's Six Nations match between Scotland and France at Murrayfield.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Second Covid-19 death in UK

Second Covid-19 death in UK 00:35

 A second person in the UK has died of Covid-19. Also, Scotland women’s Six Nations rugby match against France has been postponed after a player tested positive for coronavirus. The teams had been due to clash at Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow, on Saturday. This decision has been taken as a result of a...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Andy Farrell: They were up for it more than us [Video]Andy Farrell: They were up for it more than us

Ireland coach Andy Farrell speaks about the team's 24-12 Six Nations loss to England at Twickenham. England’s claim they were ready to rediscover the form that swept them to last autumn’s World Cup..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

Eddie Jones: We stepped up today and we will again for Wales [Video]Eddie Jones: We stepped up today and we will again for Wales

England head coach Eddie Jones speaks to the media following the team's 24-12 Six Nations triumph against Ireland. England’s claim they were ready to rediscover the form that swept them to last..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | Skipper Hogg wants Scotland's defence to 'front up' against France

Scotland captain Stuart Hogg has challenged his side's defence, the best in the Six Nations this season, to 'front up' to France's attack.
News24

Six Nations: Scotland's Jamie Ritchie on off-field trauma and growing up fast

Scotland back-row Jamie Ritchie tells Tom English about embracing challenges on and off the pitch as he bids to end France's Grand Slam quest.
BBC News Also reported by •BBC Sport

Tweets about this

StarSports_Bet

Star Sports Bookmakers RT @StarSports_Bet: 🏉 | SCOTLAND V FRANCE | #SCOvFRA After a thrilling win for England yesterday, can Les Bleus stay unbeaten? Scotland c… 3 hours ago

neil_lev_sport

neil leverett RT @britwatchsports: 🏉#SixNations Will France stay in control of their Guinness Six Nations destiny at Murrayfield? Scotland vs France is… 4 hours ago

britwatchsports

britwatchsports 🏉#SixNations Will France stay in control of their Guinness Six Nations destiny at Murrayfield? Scotland vs France… https://t.co/PxD6q9LUJ7 4 hours ago

RacingPostSport

Racing Post Sport 🏉 France aim to keep their #SixNations record perfect as they take on Scotland at Murrayfield. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇫🇷 Read… https://t.co/lyIrxi5pQq 4 hours ago

StarSports_Bet

Star Sports Bookmakers 🏉 | SCOTLAND V FRANCE | #SCOvFRA After a thrilling win for England yesterday, can Les Bleus stay unbeaten? Scotla… https://t.co/xl3wyLEQaf 6 hours ago

EdinburghWatch

Edinburgh Watch RT @BelvoirEdin: Good luck to the Scotland rugby team today! Let's get that win!🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Six Nations 2020: Scotland v France p… 6 hours ago

BelvoirEdin

Belvoir Edinburgh Good luck to the Scotland rugby team today! Let's get that win!🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Six Nations 2020: Scotland v F… https://t.co/9pLdvTlp7F 6 hours ago

standardsport

Standard Sport Scotland vs France 📋 Team news 📲 Live ⏰ Time 📺 TV 🔮 Prediction 🆚 H2H 🎰 Betting #️⃣ #SCOvFRA #SixNations preview… https://t.co/6kxeWoLC9L 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.