Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Alun Wyn Jones: Wales captain calls for World Rugby action against Joe Marler

Alun Wyn Jones: Wales captain calls for World Rugby action against Joe Marler

BBC News Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Alun Wyn Jones says he hopes World Rugby look at the first-half incident which saw England prop Joe Marler grab the Wales captain's genitals.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Jones wants probe into Marler grab

Jones wants probe into Marler grab 00:40

 Wales Captain Alun Wyn Jones has asked World Rugby to investigate the grab by England prop Joe Marler after their Six Nations clash at TWickenham.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Eddie Jones says England are now a 'better side' than at World Cup [Video]Eddie Jones says England are now a 'better side' than at World Cup

England coach Eddie Jones says his side are a 'better team' now than at the World Cup last year. England temporarily signed off a Guinness Six Nations abbreviated by coronavirus by winning the Triple..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published

Jones: Red card 'a load of rubbish' [Video]Jones: Red card 'a load of rubbish'

England boss Eddie Jones slammed the decision to send Manu Tuilagi off in their 33-30 win over Wales and says it 'lacked common sense'.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones reacts to Joe Marler ‘genitalia grab’ – ‘Hopefully World Rugby have a look at it’

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones has told reporters he hope World Rugby review footage of their Six Nation match with England. Jones, 34, had his genitalia grabbed...
talkSPORT Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldBBC News

England v Wales: Pivac-Gatland comparison unfair - Alun Wyn Jones

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones says it will be harsh to judge new coach Wayne Pivac on a possible unwanted Six Nations statistic.
BBC News Also reported by •BBC Sport

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Lairdjohan

Johan Groenewald BBC Sport - Alun Wyn Jones: Wales captain calls for World Rugby action against Joe Marler https://t.co/K8KYvUjBeA 46 minutes ago

alevelpedotcom

A LEVEL PE Clearly not good sportsmanship, and not gamesmanship either as that behaviour is actually against the official laws… https://t.co/c93cNzB7U8 55 minutes ago

RoomSmokey

Smokey Locker Room Alun Wyn Jones: Wales captain calls for World Rugby action against Joe Marler https://t.co/NQrAKNvg0z Should Alun… https://t.co/l6QNEUOUKi 1 hour ago

rugby_rocks

RugbyRocks.com England prop Joe Marler could be suspended for grabbing Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones’ genitals. In 2001, rugby leag… https://t.co/hIh5YrhcgZ 1 hour ago

Worriedowl0226

悩める梟 RT @WalesRugby: Stuart Barnes launches extraordinary personal attack on Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones https://t.co/kcvXms4KOR 1 hour ago

frenchgranny

Frenchgranny RT @ScottishSun: Rugby fans call for England star to face SEX ASSAULT charge for testicle grab https://t.co/tl7sZBlw8c https://t.co/zyiaH1… 1 hour ago

jader_go

JADER GO RT @sporttlad: Wales captain: 'hopefully World Rugby have a look at it'Gareth Thomas apologises for making light of incidentJoe Marler coul… 1 hour ago

ScottishSun

The Scottish Sun Rugby fans call for England star to face SEX ASSAULT charge for testicle grab https://t.co/tl7sZBlw8c https://t.co/zyiaH1zPSn 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.